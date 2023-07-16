KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lincoln Prep and Mizzou alum Charles Harris used his platform to give back to the youth in Kansas City this weekend.

He, along with Phoenix Suns forward Ishmail Wainright, held sports camps as they hosted their first annual Winner’s Circle Weekend.

The Detroit Lions defensive end held his football camp on Sunday, while Wainright had his basketball camp on Saturday.

“It feels incredible, to feel so much love, so much energy out here,” Harris said.

Harris is back at his alma mater, Lincoln Prep, and this time he’s sharing his gifts with the kids.

“Doing things like this, having opportunities like this, where people of the past can come in, people of the present can be here, to pass on that torch, it’s really inspirational.”

It’s all part of his Winners Circle Weekend, a mix of social events, block parties and basketball and football camps.

“Just gives us a solid platform for every year. Kansas City’s doing something in the arena of entrepreneurship, businesses, people who work in creative arts, whatever it is you may do, you have an opportunity on this weekend every single year,” Harris said.

This is the first of hopefully many, with no shortage of current coaches and current pro players to help.

Former Mizzou Tiger and current Chiefs Tight End Kendall Blanton also came to help.

“God gave us this opportunity, and to be out here and to spend it with these kids, spend time with these kids, learn from these kids and then kind of instill some things in these kids from playing the game and just being a part of the community, it’s always a good experience,” Blanton said.

The lessons are simple.

“Man, we’re not searching for perfection. We want you to perfect every rep. That’s it. You do the best that you can possibly do,” Harris said.

And a good foundation to build on for future events.

“Going to keep stacking and keep making the awareness even bigger.”