Pulido back in starting lineup, Isimat-Mirin available on the bench for Sporting KC vs LAFC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City prepare to host LAFC in a Western Conference clash at Children’s Mercy Park.

Forward Alan Pulido returns to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in Sporting’s midweek victory over the Colorado Rapids.

He is joined by Dániel Sallói and Johnny Russell as the forwards for Peter Vermes’ men against the struggling, but dangerous LAFC side.

Starting Lineup

Goalkeeper: Tim Melia

Defenders: Andreu Fontas, Luis Martins, Ilie Sanchez, Jaylin Lindsey

Midfeilders: Felipe Hernandez, Gianluca Busio, Roger Espinoza

Forwards: Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell (C), Dániel Sallói

Sallói leads to squad with 6 goals this season, good for third in Major League Soccer. Pulido is not far behind with 5, making SKC the only team in the league with multiple players with 5-plus goals.

The fifth all-time meeting between the two clubs kicks off at 4:30 Central Time.