DOHA, Qatar — The United States men’s national team leads Iran at halftime in a must win group stage game to advance to the Round of 16.

Forward Christian Pulisic scored his first ever World Cup goal in the 38th minute, assisted by right back Sergiño Dest who served it on a platter off his head.

Midfielder Weston McKennie started the play with a long ball across the field to find the overlapping run of Dest.

Pulisic collided with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in the process and spent a few minutes off the field before coming back on.

The goal gives the United States 5 points in the group and with the scoreless draw in the England and Wales’ Group B game, the USMNT will advance in second place with if the results hold.

Given the results of the Group A games earlier Tuesday, if the Group B matches results hold, the United States will face the Netherlands on Saturday, December 3 at 9 a.m. Central Time.