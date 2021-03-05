QB Alex Smith released from the Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team’s Alex Smith plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. Alex Smith is the biggest reason Washington became the first team in the Super Bowl era to start 2-7 and make the playoffs. The 36-year-old’s journey back from a broken leg and 17 surgeries was a long one, but the difference with him at quarterback has been simple: Smith doesn’t make major mistakes, manages the game and is the cool hand coach Ron Rivera wanted in control of his young team. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)

WASHINGTON — The Washington Football Team has officially released quarterback Alex Smith from their roster freeing up $14.9 million in cap.

We have released QB Alex Smith pic.twitter.com/wdDya9oVqa — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) March 5, 2021

Head coach Ron Rivera said he had a meeting with Smith to reflect on the 2020 season and both parties agreed to part ways.

“I want to thank Alex for his contributions this past year,” Rivera said in a statement. “He made such an impact on our young roster and his leadership was one of the key factors in our late season success and in making the playoffs for the firs time since 2015.”

Since his return from a devastating leg injury, Smith went 5-1 down the stretch with Washington and won the NFC East.

The 2005 No. 1 overall draft pick and former Chief won the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award after his recovery from his injury.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, it is believed that Smith still wants to play.

