QB Alex Smith released from the Washington Football Team

WASHINGTON — The Washington Football Team has officially released quarterback Alex Smith from their roster freeing up $14.9 million in cap.
Head coach Ron Rivera said he had a meeting with Smith to reflect on the 2020 season and both parties agreed to part ways.
“I want to thank Alex for his contributions this past year,” Rivera said in a statement. “He made such an impact on our young roster and his leadership was one of the key factors in our late season success and in making the playoffs for the firs time since 2015.”
Since his return from a devastating leg injury, Smith went 5-1 down the stretch with Washington and won the NFC East.
The 2005 No. 1 overall draft pick and former Chief won the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award after his recovery from his injury.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, it is believed that Smith still wants to play.