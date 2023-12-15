KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After over a decade, Paseo Academy brought back its athletic program last season. The high school had plenty of winning and produced NBA level players in its heyday.

Now, one of those players is back to help the alma mater he loved so much as a head coach.

How great is Quinton Day? Just ask his players.

“We had a teacher student game and I guarded him one time, I learned my lesson, I wouldn’t do it no more,” senior Anthony Conaway said.

Conaway had to learn the hard way. Coach Quinton Day is pretty good.

“You know you have a couple of guys on the team that think they can take me, of course, and sometimes it’s has to be a situation where I show them that, you can’t,” Day said.

It’s because Day is one of four males voted best player in Kansas City area high school twice, played at USC and UMKC and then over 10 seasons in Europe. He brings needed energy to a program that’s bring back their athletic program.

“It was a dream come true, actually, every time I roll past this high school since I graduated here, it’s always been a passion of mine to stay involved with the athletic program,” Day said.

Paseo brought back an athletic program that featured a success basketball program and now it’s his turn to change the culture drill by drill.

“I’m just trying to be able to kind of give them what I’ve learned over my playing experiences. I’m trying to get them to understand what it takes to win, change the culture here, give them that winning mentality,” Day said.

Day knows there’s challenges, whether it’s dealing with a player who’s deaf, or delayed practices, it’s all adversity he’s dealt with and can coach to overcome.

“Somebody that’s been where I’m at, where I want to go, it’s a different feeling,” Conaway said.

“I tell my players all the time, basketball is an oversaturated sport,” Day said. “What can you do better than the next man?”

And the players are learning quickly, that, to restore a once great program,

“Being in the situation that we’re in, not having sports for as long as we did, being the face of the teams that represent the sports now, it feels good,” Conaway said.

“Take the good things that you learned, you take the not so good things that you had to learn and work on, that’s what pretty much preps you for a job like this,” Day said.

He’ll do it his way and make one thing very clear.

“They know I do not like lose,” Day said.