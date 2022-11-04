KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rain has some metro school districts altering the game plan ahead of Friday night football playoffs.

Lee’s Summit says kickoff for the Lee’s Summit vs. Lee’s Summit North game is delayed until 8:30 p.m. Friday. The district says it hopes most of the rain will be out of the area by then and the game can be played.

A decision on the Blue Springs South vs. Liberty North football game will be made by 5 p.m. Friday. In a letter to families, Liberty said the district is closely monitoring the weather. If the game rains out Friday evening, there is a chance it could be moved to Saturday.

We thank you for your patience and flexibility as we work to make the best decision in an effort to keep the safety of our students, staff, and spectators as our top priority. Dr. Precious Kurth, Liberty North Principal

Grain Valley High School announced its game against Belton is delayed because of the weather. The gates are now scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff expected around 7:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The Raymore-Peculiar Panthers are hoping for the best in Friday night’s playoff game against Nixa. As of Friday afternoon, kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., but the district is warning fans to be prepared for possible weather delays throughout the game.

Kickoff for Friday night’s district football game between St. Michael the Archangel and Pembroke Hill is also delayed 90 minutes and is expected to happen around 8:30 p.m.

There are other high school football games scheduled to kickoff across the Kansas City metro Friday evening. The following districts responded and say the games are still on as originally scheduled:

Van Horn vs. Smithville

Kearney vs. Excelsior Springs

Pleasant Hill vs. Oak Grove

Gardner Edgerton vs. Blue Valley Northwest

Several school districts on the Kansas side of the metro decided to move Friday’s playoff games to Thursday. They played last night to avoid the rain and possible delays and rescheduling headaches.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.