Raytown grad overcomes injury, helps Denver win first Big 12 Gymnastics Championship

DENVER, Colo. — Thirteen months after tearing her achilles, University of Denver gymnast, Lynnzee Brown scored a perfect 10.0 bar routine, helping lead the Pioneers to their first Big 12 Championship.

The Raytown graduate was also named co-Big 12 gymnast of the year — the second in program history.

“I’m super excited that we were able to come out on top and win a championship, especially being new affiliate members to the Big 12,” Brown said.

Brown suffered a season-ending achilles injury in 2020. She said the road to a full recovery challenging mentally.

“I found the simplest of skills being scary again. It kind of reminded me of when I first started gymnastics and the love and the thrill of it. So that was definitely one of the biggest hurdles was to have these giant skills become my normal again.

Brown continues to receive an outpouring of support from family and friends back in metro.

“It feels good to know people really did take notice and really do care. I just feel like my home town is supporting me even though I’m far away now,” Brown said.

Brown and her teammates will compete in NCAA Regionals April 1-3.