Raytown High School alumna wins Big 12 Gymnast of the Year with University of Denver

University of Denver senior Lynnzee Brown poses with Big 12 Gymnast of the Year award (CREDIT BRITTANY EVANS/UNIVERSITY OF DENVER)

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — University of Denver senior and former Raytown Blue Jay Lynnzee Brown helped lead the Pioneers to their first Big 12 championship with a perfect score on the uneven bars on Saturday.

Following her 2021 season, Brown earned the Big 12 Gymnast of the Year award. She set a new school record in the all-around, 39.825, 26 event titles and won Big 12 Gymnast of the Week four times.

University of Denver senior Lynnzee Brown performance (CREDIT BRITTANY EVANS/UNIVERSITY OF DENVER)

University of Denver senior Lynnzee Brown sticks the landing (CREDIT BRITTANY EVANS/UNIVERSITY OF DENVER)

University of Denver senior Lynnzee Brown celebrating (CREDIT BRITTANY EVANS/UNIVERSITY OF DENVER)

University of Denver senior Lynnzee Brown’s perfect score (CREDIT BRITTANY EVANS/UNIVERSITY OF DENVER)

University of Denver wins Big 12 (CREDIT BRITTANY EVANS/UNIVERSITY OF DENVER)

Brown is the second Pioneer to have won the honor following Nina McGee in 2016.

She shared the award with Oklahoma’s Anastasia Webb. As freshmen, the pair also shared the Newcomer of the Year award.

In 2020, Brown missed a part of the season with an injury and came back in 2021 to lead the Big 12 with three National Qualifying Scores; all-around, bars and floor.

Browns performance on Saturday helped the Pioneers finish ahead of the University of Oklahoma, Iowa State and West Virginia to secure their first title five years since joining the conference.

Brown and her teammates will now head to Athens, GA to compete as the No. 9 seed in the regional competition against Minnesota, Georgia and Oregon State on April 2, 2021.

