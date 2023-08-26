BUDAPEST, Hungary. — A Raytown South alum made quite the impression at one of the biggest track & field events, the World Athletics Championships.

Quincy Hall finished in third place in the men’s 400m final, earning a bronze medal and finishing with a personal best time of 44.37. He finished behind Jamaica’s Antonio Watson and Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith.

Hall’s performance even earned him a shoutout from NBA legend Magic Johnson on social media.

The 25-year-old has had a decorated track career up to this point. He won two state titles in the 400m at Raytown South while setting multiple school records.

Hall then took his talents to junior college College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California before going to the University of South Carolina where he was the 2019 Outdoor NCAA Champion for the 400m hurdles.

He also won the 400m hurdles in the 2019 North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships U23 Championships and the 2017 U20 Pan American Games.