Raytown South sophomore undefeated on the track, heading to state meet

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown South’s Zaya Akins is only a sophomore, and is already making a name for herself on the track.

“Incredible talent. It’s not like she’s running racing where there isn’t any competition. There’s a lot of competition out there. She’s just rising to the occasion,” Raytown South Track & Field coach Thomas Stueve said.

Akins broke two school records, one in the 100-meter sprint and the other in the 400. She also hasn’t lost a race all season.

“It just brings me joy. It makes me happy, honestly,” Akins told FOX4.

Running sprints comes easy for Akins, but it’s still something she has worked on for years.

“I have been putting in work since I was five. I think it just runs in my blood,” she said.

“She practices like she competes, does everything the right way everyday, takes care of the little things in terms of her nutrition , her diet, her icing,” Stueve added.

Now, she and several of her teammates are gearing up for the state meet. They are planning on bringing back some serious hardware.

“I think there are people who are wanting to beat me and everything. But I think it’ll be alright,” Akins said.

Akins has dreams of running in college and the Olympics, competing in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races.

Eight of Raytown South’s student-athletes earned trips to the state meet this weekend.