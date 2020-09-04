Raytown vs. Raytown South game moved to Clay County to allow more fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown’s cross-town rivalry game between Raytown and Raytown South ended up taking place way across town this year, 23 miles from its scheduled location at Raytown High.

The game was moved because of health guidelines. The district said it wanted fans of both teams to be able to attend. They couldn’t do that in Jackson County, but could in Clay County, where maximum gathering sizes are capped at 250 instead of 100.

Heidi Willener is used to hearing the roar of the crowd right from her living room at her home next to Raytown High.

“My daughter called and said the game is going on tonight. Get ready for the noise,” she said.

But of course there was no noise at Raytown High on Thursday night, perhaps except for buses pulling out with players and cheerleaders to make the approximately 30 minute drive to Staley High in the North Kansas City School District.

“Last week they had the home Raytown game, and a lot of fans didn’t get to come and watch their kids play. So we are over here in Clay County, and they can have more, and at least the parents get to see their kids playing,” said Steve Minnick, father of Raytown High School Coach Logan Minnick.

Players and cheerleaders on each team were allotted 2 tickets to give to family members. Fans were temperature-checked at the gate, and signs reminded everyone they are required to wear masks.

Parents of the players seemed in favor of making the drive so more fans could watch the game.

“She’s (Raytown) South. I’m (Raytown) High. Both teams can be here together, and we are rooting for each other’s kids,” friends and parents of opposing players Stacy Williams and Danielle Holcomb said.

Raytown has no plans of moving other games at this point and said it will adhere to the 100-person Jackson County guidelines at all future home games within the Raytown School District.

The game was moved to Thursday because Staley will be playing their home game at the same stadium Friday against Fort Osage. A district spokesperson said the stadium is sanitized and cleaned before every game.

North Kansas City charged Raytown Schools a rental fee to cover the cost for the officials, lights and cleaning.