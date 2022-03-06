KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there is a ‘real’ possibility Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu could test the market this offseason and play elsewhere.

Per @RapSheet … Tyrann Mathieu is expected to test the market. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 6, 2022 Twitter/HaroldRKuntz3

There is a chance Mathieu could still come back, but the Chiefs have a lot of decisions to make with multiple contracts and other free agents within the team.

Mathieu put up this cryptic tweet Saturday afternoon:

Mathieu is regarded as very outspoken, which is part of what makes Mathieu the player and leader that he is.

Brent Veach and Andy Reid have both expressed how much they want Mathieu back, and what he means to the team.

Mathieu is arguably the greatest free-agent signing in franchise history and has been crucial in the Chiefs’ success over the past four years.

He will turn 30 before the start of next season but has continued to play at a high level.

During Mathieu’s tenure in Kansas City, he has made two All-Pro teams, two Pro-Bowls and helped bring a Super Bowl Championship.

If Mathieu is in a different uniform next season, he will have left a lasting impact in Kansas City on and off the field.

