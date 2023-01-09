WICHITA, Kan. — If you donate blood, platelets or plasma to the American Red Cross between now and Jan. 31, you can win a trip to the Super Bowl.

The Red Cross has partnered with the NFL and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning to offer one lucky donor a chance of a lifetime, KSNW reports.

Those who donate blood, platelets, or plasma between now and Jan. 31 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

The prize includes access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

This is a national contest, and terms and conditions apply. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for details.

To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.