Red Friday: Chiefs themes sidewalk sale coming to Town Center Plaza

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Town Center Plaza in Leawood is kicking of their Red Friday sidewalk sale this week.

To celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs football season, shops and restaurants are celebrating with sales and happy hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday from September 17 through October 29.

Along with deals and sales, live music, entertainment and KC Wolf will be there to help fans celebrate Red Friday in style.

The KC Photo Bus, Chiefs Cheerleaders, balloon artists, pop up shops and more will be available for family fun. You can see a full list of the deals being offered online.