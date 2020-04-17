Relive KU’s Orange Bowl victory over Virginia Tech on FOX4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As live sports remain on hold, FOX4 is giving Kansas Jayhawks football fans a chance to relive a thrilling triumph in program history: The 2008 Orange Bowl win over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Tune in on Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m. to watch the game, plus some special features from prominent Jayhawks who led the squad to a 12-1 record that season.

FOX4 Sports has interviews with Coach Mark Mangino, quarterback Todd Reesing, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and safety Darrell Stuckey. They’ll be featured in pregame, halftime and postgame segments.

We have a great game in store for you on Saturday 😏#KUOrangeBowl 🍊



👉 April 18 | 2 p.m. CT | @fox4kc & FOX43 pic.twitter.com/jVHtl9tetr — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) April 16, 2020

PLEASE NOTE! The national FOX broadcast during this time is a World Series game from 1998 between the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres. Regardless of what your guide says, in the Kansas City market you will see the Orange Bowl, and in the Topeka market it will be on FOX 43. Due to rights restrictions, we cannot stream it online, but guarantee it will be on TV at 2 p.m. Saturday.

If you’re on Twitter, we invite you to share your memories as you watch along by using the hashtag: #KUOrangeBowl