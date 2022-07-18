ORLANDO — Kansas City-native forward Nicholas Gioacchini is returning to Major League Soccer after nearly five years in the lower division of French football.

Gioacchini is reportedly joining Orlando City SC on a free transfer from division-two club SM Caen.

The soon-to-be-22-year-old spent part of 2021-2022 campaign in the top-flight in France with Montpellier.

In his career in France, Gioacchini scored 19 goals.

Gioacchini has made 8 appearances with the United States men’s national team, scoring three goals. He was a part of the roster that won the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, scoring once in the tournament against Martinique on an assist from former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio.

Orlando City currently sit in fifth in the Eastern Conference after a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United over the weekend.

The young winger joins a group of forwards which features a trio of international starters in Ercan Kara (Austria), Facundo Torres (Uruguay) and Alexandre Pato (Brazil). Kara leads the team with 7 goals.

Free transfer for a 22-year-old kid w/ Ligue 1 & USMNT experience. Good business here from Orlando City. Gioacchini is from Kansas City btw. Pretty shocked Sporting weren’t able to get in the mix here b/c I think he’d help them a ton. @MattDoyle76