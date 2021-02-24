Report: Les Miles reached settlement with student over harassment allegations at LSU

LAWRENCE, KS – SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks watches his team against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

According to a report from The Advocate, current Kansas head football coach Les Miles reached a secret settlement with a former LSU student who accused Miles of harassment when he was head coach at LSU.

The alleged harassment occurred about a decade ago, according to The Advocate.

According to the report, Miles was reached by phone on Wednesday and said, “That’s not true.”

“As part of the Husch Blackwell review and our internal investigations, we have heard about a settlement but LSU is not a party to it and we have not seen it,” LSU spokesperson Jim Sabourin told The Advocate.

According to USA Today, Miles was investigated at LSU for allegedly sexually harassing student workers and making sexist comments. He was not exonerated, the news outlet said, but did not face any repercussions from the university.

The Advocate’s report says the settlement does not show up in a search of Baton Rouge court records.

FOX4 reached out to KU Athletics for comment. A spokesperson said the university was not aware of the allegations when they hired Miles in 2018.

KU issued the following statement:

“The University of Kansas is aware of a media report today involving KU head football coach Les Miles. We have spoken with Coach Miles about the allegations in the story and will continue to gather information that is made available to us.

“KU was not aware of these allegations when Coach Miles was hired in 2018. Because this involves Coach Miles’ former employer and pre-dates his time at KU, and because we do not have factual knowledge about details of these allegations, it is not appropriate for us to comment further.”

Miles is 3-18 after two seasons as head coach of the Jayhawks.