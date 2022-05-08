MIAMI, Fla. — Apparently Patrick Mahomes and future NBA lottery pick Paolo Banchero are the same person according to Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle.

While at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix race, Brundle asked Banchero about the race then realized he was talking to the wrong person when he said “Okay, it’s not Patrick, that’s why he ignored me,” before asking Banchero what his name was.

After Banchero told him who he was Brundle ended the interview by saying, “Sorry, I thought I was talking to somebody else.”

You can see the entire interview here:

That’s not Patrick Mahomes. That’s Paolo Banchero. Awkward… pic.twitter.com/ZkMhfPZG4Q — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 8, 2022

