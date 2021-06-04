Retired NFL tight end Greg Olsen’s 8-year-old son finds donor for heart transplant

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field after their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen’s eight-year-old son has found a donor match for a heart transplant.

On May 24, Olsen wrote on Twitter about his son’s condition.

“This past week has been exceptionally challenging for our family. As many of you know, our son TJ has faced serious heart issues since birth. TJ has already undergone 3 open heart surgeries and has survived with with a modified heart for his first 8 years of life,” the tweet said.

“Unfortunately,” the tweet thread continued. “It seems his heart is reaching its end.”

We are so thankful for the incredible support we have received over the years. We have received world class care at Levine Children’s Hospital and we are so appreciative of their amazing team. — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) May 24, 2021

TJ is being cared for at the Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. Olsen spent 9 years of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers.

Day 4: What do you do when you are waiting in the hospital for a new heart?



You keep your skills sharp for tryouts! 💪⚾️#playfortj@CarolinaRevs pic.twitter.com/qr1uWTyTmr — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) May 31, 2021

On Friday, Olsen followed up his tweets with more announcing that the hospital had found a donor for TJ.

“Today is a day of mixed emotions. A day we have prayed for has arrived,” Olsen wrote. “We were alerted last night that there was a donor match for TJ to receive his heart transplant. Waking our little boy, with tears of hope and fear in our eyes, was one of the toughest moments of our lives.”

lives.



We ask for everyone’s prayers for TJ and his amazing team of doctors and nurses. TJ has a long road ahead of him but today is a huge step forward.



From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the outpouring of support through this entire journey.



The Olsen Family — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 4, 2021

Earlier this year, Olsen joined Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers tight ends Travis Kelce and George Kittle in creating Tight End University, where players who play the position can come together once a year and learn from each other.

TEU will raise money to help kids in need through sponsorships and proceeds from merchandise sales.

TEU is thankful for our sponsors for helping us raise money for children in need. As many of you know @gregolsen88 has been an advocate for heart families for many years and now more than ever as his son, TJ, waits for a new heart. We encourage you to share his story #playforTJ pic.twitter.com/GgE0Iuub8E — TEU (@te_university) June 3, 2021

TJ has received support from several organizations and people from around the NFL including his dad’s former team, the Panthers.