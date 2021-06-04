Retired NFL tight end Greg Olsen’s 8-year-old son finds donor for heart transplant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen’s eight-year-old son has found a donor match for a heart transplant.
On May 24, Olsen wrote on Twitter about his son’s condition.
“This past week has been exceptionally challenging for our family. As many of you know, our son TJ has faced serious heart issues since birth. TJ has already undergone 3 open heart surgeries and has survived with with a modified heart for his first 8 years of life,” the tweet said.
“Unfortunately,” the tweet thread continued. “It seems his heart is reaching its end.”
TJ is being cared for at the Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. Olsen spent 9 years of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers.
On Friday, Olsen followed up his tweets with more announcing that the hospital had found a donor for TJ.
“Today is a day of mixed emotions. A day we have prayed for has arrived,” Olsen wrote. “We were alerted last night that there was a donor match for TJ to receive his heart transplant. Waking our little boy, with tears of hope and fear in our eyes, was one of the toughest moments of our lives.”
Earlier this year, Olsen joined Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers tight ends Travis Kelce and George Kittle in creating Tight End University, where players who play the position can come together once a year and learn from each other.
TEU will raise money to help kids in need through sponsorships and proceeds from merchandise sales.
TJ has received support from several organizations and people from around the NFL including his dad’s former team, the Panthers.