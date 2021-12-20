Royals announce game times for 2022 Spring Training

KANSAS CITY- Sep 29: Photo from the game between the Cleveland Indians and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday September 29, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo (Photo by Jason Hanna/Kansas City Royals)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It may feel more like Arizona right now in Kansas City, but winter will eventually return to the metro. The Kansas City Royals already have their sights set on baseball and Spring Training at Surprise Stadium.

The Royals will begin their 20th season in the Cactus League on Saturday, February 26 vs. the Texas Rangers in a 2:05 p.m. CT start at Surprise Stadium.

Kansas City’s schedule features 15 home games at Surprise Stadium, plus two games as the visiting team vs. the Rangers on March 3 and 26. The Royals will also host four night games.

The Royals will play every other Cactus League team at least twice, including three games against the Rangers and Mariners, and four games against the Brewers, including two games in Milwaukee.

The Royals’ final game in Cactus League play will be on Saturday, March 26. Following an off day on Sunday, March 27, the Royals will travel to Milwaukee to play two exhibition games against the Brewers.

The Royals will play their regular season opener on Thursday, March 31 at Progressive Field against the Cleveland Guardians.