Royals announce number of fans expected at beginning of MLB season

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 31: A general view the Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr as he waves a flag during player introductions prior to the Opening Day gameat Kauffman Stadium on July 31, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals have announced the number of expected fans, along with other details, ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

“The initial plan calls for pod-style seating to accommodate 10,000 fans per game, with goals to expand the capacity monthly, as the season progresses, and it is safe to do so,” the team stated.

This will be the first time in 18 months that fans have been allowed inside the stadium for baseball, after the end of the 2019 season led into the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Though we were able to return to the field last year, there was a huge component missing and it was felt by all of us with no fans in Kauffman Stadium,” Dayton Moore, Royals Senior Vice President/Baseball Operations and General Manager, said in a statement. “We play this game for our fans and the anticipation of seeing even a percentage of them in the ballpark when 2021 begins makes us wish we could open the season tomorrow.”

Season ticket members will have the first chance at purchasing tickets the week of March 8, with options for the 13 scheduled home games in April. Tickets for single games go on sale for the the general public on March 24. F

The Royals are scheduled to host their first home game against the Texas Rangers at 3:10 p.m.

