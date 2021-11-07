Royals Benintendi, Taylor win Gold Glove Awards

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor catches a fly for the out on Seattle Mariners’ J.P. Crawford during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Royals outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Michael A. Taylor both won their first Rawlings Gold Glove Awards.

The winners were announced on live on ESPN Sunday night.

According to the Royals this marks the 19th and 20th Rawlings Gold Glove Awards won by players on the team since the 2011 season. The Royals said that is the most in the Majors over the 11 seasons.

This season also marks the eighth time that the Royals have had multiple Rawlings Gold Glove honorees and first since 2018, when Gordon and Salvador Perez won awards.

Catcher Salvador Perez and second baseman Whit Merrifield were also finalists at their positions.

Oakland’s Sean Murphy won the catcher’s Gold Glove. Toronto’s Marcus Semien won the second baseman’s award.