Royals catcher Salvador Perez will pump up Chiefs fans on Arrowhead drum deck

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 21: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates a walk-off single to end the game as Nicky Lopez #8 scores during the bottom of the 9th inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium on April 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Royals defeated the Rays to win the game with a final score of 9-8. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez will be making the long trip across the Truman Sports Complex this Sunday to join fans at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Royals’ record-setting catcher has been named Drum Honoree for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

Fans can find Salvy on the GEHA Deck, pumping up Chiefs fans and banging on the massive drum.

Perez just wrapped up a stellar year even if the Royals’ season was underwhelming.

He finished in a tie with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the big league home run lead with 48. Perez also wound up matching the team record for home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019.

To add to the Royals star’s standout season, he also topped the majors with 121 RBIs.

Last month, Perez hit a two-run homer against Cleveland to break another MLB record. His 46th homer of the season helped him top Johnny Bench’s 1970 record for most home runs by a catcher in a season.

“It was a lot of hard work and I thank God for this season,” Perez said. “To end the season this way was good, and I think we’ll only get better.”

Salvy has been a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs since he came to Kansas City, often seen in a Chiefs jersey and cheering on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Of course, Mahomes and the Chiefs have been huge supporters of Salvy, too.

The Chiefs host the Bills for Sunday Night Football with kickoff set for roughly 7:20 p.m. Stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the Chiefs urge fans to get to their seats early to see all the pre-game action.