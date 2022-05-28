MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Royals were able to secure a 7-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins after three-hit games from Hunter Dozier and Bobby Witt Jr.

Catcher Salavdor Perez also returned to the lineup for the Royals after missing 10 games with a sprained thumb. He would notch a single.

The Royals were able to pull away after Dozier hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh to give them a 7-3 lead.

Witt Jr. has really started to show his potential as he had three doubles, giving him 2 RBIs. It is his second straight three-hit game.

Brady Singer (2-0) would get the win for the Royals, going 5.2 innings, with six hits, three runs and 8 Ks.

The Royals will now look to get the series victory against the Twins tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. CT.

