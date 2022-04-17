KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals game against the Detroit Tigers Sunday has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The game will be rescheduled on June Monday, July 11 as part of a split double header.

Game one will start at 1:10 and will be followed by the originally scheduled 7:10 at first pitch for game two. Both games of the split doubleheader will be 9-inning regulation games.

Tickets for Sunday, April 17 postponed game will be honored for the rescheduled game, which will be Game 1 of the doubleheader. Fans do not have to exchange their original tickets if they elect to attend the rescheduled game.