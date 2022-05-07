BALTIMORE, Md. — The Royals will have a chance to play the Baltimore Orioles at some point, right?

For the second straight day, the Royals matchup with the Orioles was postponed once again. The series was supposed to start on Friday, but that game was also pushed back because of rain.

After Friday’s postponement, both teams agreed to play a doubleheader on Sunday.

Now, with no game on Saturday either, the teams will look to finish out the series on Monday, which was originally scheduled as an off day for both teams.

Zack Greinke (0-2) will face off against Jordan Lyles (2-2) in the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday and Daniel Lynch (2-1) will pitch against Bruce Zimmerman (1-1).

On Monday, Carlos Hernandez (0-1) will take the mound against Tyler Wells (0-2).

The Royals will look to get their season headed in the right direction as they are in the middle of a 12-game road trip.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.