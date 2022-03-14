SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Royals will hold their first workout Monday as the team prepares for the 2022 season.

Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. is among 21 non-roster invitees working out with the team in Surprise.

They won’t have much time before the first Spring Training Game. The Royals will face the Texas Rangers Friday afternoon in the stadium the teams share in Surprise. First pitch is at 3:05 p.m.

You’ll be able to listen to most of the Spring Training games on 610 Sports Radio.

The radio station and the Royals announced Monday that 12 Spring Training games will broadcast on 610 Sports Radio. Another four games will be broadcast on 1660 The Score.

All 17 Spring Training games will be available to stream on royals.com, including the games on 610 Sports Radio or 1660 The Score. Five games will exclusively air via webcast on royals.com.

Royals 2022 Spring Training play-by-play action will be called by Ryan Lefebvre, Steve Physioc and Steve Stewart.

Opening Day for the 2022 season is April 7. The Royals will host the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Tickets are now on sale.

