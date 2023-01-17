KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before heading to Arizona for Spring Training, the Kansas City Royals are hosting its first ‘Royals Rally’ and allowing the fans to meet players.

The event will take place at Kauffman Stadium on February 4 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Royals canceled its FanFest in the previous two seasons.

The “Meet and Greet” VIP is set at $50 and general admission will be $20. Kids 5 and under is free and still can accompany adults who are purchasing the VIP package.

Here is what fans need to know:

When purchasing tickets, fans must pick a time session to attend the rally. Options include 10 a.m. to noon, noon to 2 p.m., or 2 to 4 p.m.

“Meat and Greet” VIP Ticket holders will receive exclusive access to photos in the dugout along with an exclusive autograph session inside the Royals Clubhouse. VIPs will also be treated to a BBQ taste-testing competition from local restaurants along with access to other areas of the stadium.

General Admission ticket holders will not have access to the Crown Club or the field but will receive the following:

Konica Minolta Diamond Club – Roundtable discussions with Royals’ players, baseball operations, and coaching staff. Concessions and bars will be open for purchase.

– Roundtable discussions with Royals’ players, baseball operations, and coaching staff. Concessions and bars will be open for purchase. Discounts – Team Store and Authentics Store

– Team Store and Authentics Store Loge Level – Player autographs will take place every hour

– Player autographs will take place every hour Press Box – Kids area

Season Ticket Members have exclusive access to purchase Royals Rally tickets starting Tuesday.

The General Public tickets will go on sale Wednesday, January 18, at 10 a.m., and fans can purchase tickets and find additional event details by going to the Royals website or by calling 816-504-4040.

Royals Rally starting lineup will include:

Scott Barlow

Brad Keller

Nicky Lopez

Daniel Lynch

Michael Massey

MJ Melendez

Vinnie Pasquantino

Josh Staumont

Bobby Witt, Jr.

Ryan Yarbough

Brady Singer

“We are honored to host an event like this for our fans,” CEO and Chairman John Sherman said in a statement. “As an organization, we are excited about all of the coaching and lineup changes that have happened since the end of the 2022 season.”

“This is a great opportunity for Kansas City to meet this tremendous group of athletes and coaches face-to-face and show this team the support and loves this city is known to show its sports teams.”