KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier is expected to return to the team Thursday.

The Royals placed Dozier on the paternity list Monday as his wife gave birth to the couple’s third child. According to Major League Rules handbook a player can be on the list up to three days.

The Royals released a picture of Hunter, Amanda and their three children on Wednesday.

Source: Kansas City Royals

The Dozier’s decided to name their third child Briar Laine, according to his Instagram post.

His oldest son, Bodhi turned 5 years old earlier in August. Three-year-old daughter, Blake, celebrated her latest birthday in June.

The family announced Amanda’s pregnancy on Valentine’s Day with a special Instagram post.

It featured Bodhi and Blake sitting in front of a board with the poem, “Roses are red, violets are blue. Our secret is out, baby #3 is due!”

According to the new family picture, it looks like baby, mom, and the rest of the family are doing well.

