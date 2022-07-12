KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals fans may not recognize Nick Pratto the next time he’s called up to Kansas City.

The first baseman for the Omaha Storm Chasers has a new look, with much shorter hair.

Pratto made the decision to cut at least 8-inches off his shoulder-length locks. He donated his hair to a nonprofit organization called Children With Hair Loss.

The group provides free hair replacements to children racing medically-related hair loss.

“I felt it was something kids in need everyday with medical diagnosis with hair loss and things kinda come up. I thought the least I could do is help a kid out here and there. I encourage everybody else to come out and join me,” Pratto said in a video tweeted by the Storm Chasers.

The group takes hair from anyone, as long as it is at least 8-inches long. It also takes gray hair and chemically treated hair, as long as it is in good condition.

Children With Hair Loss allows individuals to mail hair donations. Information on how to submit a donation can be found on the Children With Hair Loss website.

The organization also accepts monetary donations.

