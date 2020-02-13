Royals offering Opening Day plus 2 regular season tickets for $45

A general view prior to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium on March 29, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are back at Spring Training and they’re offering a steal of a deal for people wanting to attend Opening Day.

This year, the club is offering a special “Tripl3 Play” deal.

The deal starts at $45 for outfield tickets on Opening Day, plus two single game regular season home game tickets of your choice. The deal is also available for reserved seating starting at $55.

The Royals take on the Seattle Mariners for their home opener April 2 at 3:05 p.m.

You can find out how to purchase tickets here.