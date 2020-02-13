Royals offering Opening Day plus 2 regular season tickets for $45

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are back at Spring Training and they’re offering a steal of a deal for people wanting to attend Opening Day.
This year, the club is offering a special “Tripl3 Play” deal.
The deal starts at $45 for outfield tickets on Opening Day, plus two single game regular season home game tickets of your choice. The deal is also available for reserved seating starting at $55.
The Royals take on the Seattle Mariners for their home opener April 2 at 3:05 p.m.
You can find out how to purchase tickets here.