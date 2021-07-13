Royals Perez, Merrifield shine on purple carpet ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: A general view of Coors Field prior to the 91st MLB All-Star Game on July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER — Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield took part in festivities ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver.

Both representing the Kansas City Royals, the men made it a family affair during the 2021 All-Star Parade on the purple carpet.

The Royals tweeted pictures of Perez, all smiles, signing autographs for fans as he arrived at Coors Field.

Then he picked up his 18-month-old daughter, Paulina and joined the rest of his family to pose for pictures on the purple carpet.

Whit Merrifield took time to chat with fellow All-Star Brett Phillips and host Xavier Scruggs, before walking the purple carpet with his wife, Jordan.

This is the first time in the history of the All-Star parade that stars haven’t walked the red carpet. They chose purple because it’s the main team color for the Colorado Rockies.

The 2021 All-Star Game airs Tuesday evening on FOX4. Perez was designated as the starting catcher for the American League. Coverage begins at 6 p.m.