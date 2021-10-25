Royals Salvador Perez a finalist for Silver Slugger Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Honors continue to roll in for Salvador Perez and his record-setting season.

The Kansas City Royals catcher is a finalists for the 2021 Louisville Silver Slugger Award. The award to determine the best offensive player at each position is based on votes cast by managers and coaches in each league. Perez joins Tampa Bay’s Mike Zunino and New York’s Gary Sánchez as the three catchers from the American League that were named as finalists.

Perez tied for the Major League lead with 48 home runs in 2021, becoming the first Royal to hold at least a share of the Majors lead in home runs. Perez’s 48 home runs were the most in a single season by a catcher, breaking a record set by Johnny Bench in 1970. Salvy also led the Majors with 121 RBI, becoming just the second Royal to do so.

Salvy has already won three Louisville Silver Slugger awards. If he wins a fourth he would pass George Brett for the most in franchise history.

The Louisville Silver Slugger Award winners will be announced on MLB Network 5:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 11.