KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals made a last-minute adjustment to the lineup for Tuesday’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins.

Salvador Perez was originally scheduled to start at catcher, but moved to DH because of blurred vision in his left eye.

Due to the change Cam Gallagher will catch for the Royals, Hunter Dozier will play first base and Carlos Santana was pulled from the lineup.

Royals Manager Mike Matheny said Perez met with a specialist and said he feels fine, but they decided to lower Salvy’s workload today as a precaution.

Perez suffered blurry vision the past two seasons as well.

In August of 2020 the Royals placed Perez on the injured list because of the lingering eye issue. At that point Matheny said a specialist found “a little pocket of fluid” but there was little long-term risk.

