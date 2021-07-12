Royals’ Salvador Perez shows off new All-Star ink before Home Run Derby

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Picture of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador blowing a bubble gum bubble

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez stands during the playing of “God Bless America” during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

DENVER — Salvador Perez said he wanted to participate in the Home Run Derby at some point in his career. He’ll make that dream a reality Monday night at Coors field.

The Kansas City Royals’ catcher also showed off some new All-Star ink that he is using to mark the event.

The Royals tweeted pictures of Salvy’s two new All-Star tattoos.

The first is a star depicting the Colorado mountains. Perez has six other star tattoos, one for each All-Star Game he’s made.

The second tattoo shows the 2021 Home Run Derby that he’ll hit in Monday night.

During the derby, Perez will use customized bats that he helped design himself.

Perez will also start at catcher for the American League in the 2021 All-Star Game Tuesday evening. You can watch Perez and Whit Merrifield in the game on FOX4 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News