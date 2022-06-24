KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals place gold glove catcher Salvador Perez on the 10-day injured list.

The team said Perez will have surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament on his left thumb. The Royals said Perez is expected to return this season, but have not said how long his recovery may take.

Perez left Tuesday night’s game against the Anaheim Angels due to the lingering injury.

Perez also missed 10 games last month after suffering a left thumb sprain while swinging a bat in May. After returning to the lineup, Perez wore a brace to protect his injured thumb.

Surgery means Perez will miss this weekend’s home stand against the Oakland Athletics, including Sunday’s game when the Royals will hand out Salvador Perez bobbleheads. He will also be out for the series against the Texas Rangers next week. He also won’t make the road trip to Detroit to face the Tigers over the holiday weekend.

With the announcement, the Royals also said they reinstated outfielder Edward Olivares who returned from rehab assignment.

