KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are continuing to build their farm system during the 2023 MLB Draft.

So far, during day two of the draft, the Royals selected right-hand pitcher Hiro Wyatt out of Staples High School in Connecticut in the third Round. Their fourth-round selection was left-handed pitcher Hunter Owen from Vanderbilt University.

They decided to stay in-state for the fifth-round selection, drafting outfielder Spencer Nivens from Missouri State.

Wyatt earned Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year honors. He was committed to USC before being drafted by the Royals.

During his senior year, he went 7-0 with a 0.67 ERA and 90 strikeouts to only 10 walks in 41.2 innings pitched. He has a very quick arm and great velocity on a fastball that reaches up to 97 mph

The pick value for Wyatt is $960,000.

Owen finished his junior season at Vandy 4-0 with a 3.52 ERA to go along with 76 strikeouts and 17 walks in 64 innings pitched.

Owen has a fastball that can also reach up to 97 mph and is also known for his solid curveball and slider. He was the 56th-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com.

The pick value for Owen is $634,200.

He redshirted his freshman year and had to fight for a roster spot during his second season at Missouri State.

He more than proved himself, winning All-America honors in 2022 and the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year for Missouri State.

During the 2023 season, he finished with 14 home runs, 46 RBIs, a .341 batting average and a .437 on-base percentage.

His pick value is $446,700.