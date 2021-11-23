Royals showcase new uniforms for 2022 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hot off the iron: The Kansas City Royals are about to start selling their new jerseys.

For the first time in a long time, the Royals have altered all four of their primary jerseys, giving the nod to past Royals teams while connecting them to the talent coming up through the pipeline.

The away uniforms have block lettering – something they had back in the late ’70s and early ’80s. However, on the new home jerseys, there is no outline on the word “Royals.”

“All four of the new jerseys have some great differences in them,” Royals Team Store Director Brett Salzenstein said. “Looking at some old to the past and now new into the future. A lot of thought went into the sleeve striping and the block lettering but still a lot of traditional aspects with the jerseys.”

All four jerseys have a single colored band on the sleeve, another nod to past uniforms.

The powder blue uniforms so iconic to this team make another appearance this coming year, but the team will be wearing them with white pants, not powder blue pants.

When asked why not powder blue pants, Royals officials objected, saying that someone else made the decision.

“We are looking into the future and not just looking at the past,” Salzenstein said. ” Also, there are so many exciting things that are right down the pipeline and side as he was going to see can’t make a replica right from the past.”

The Royals Team Store at Kauffman Stadium is the only place you can buy these new uniforms starting Black Friday.

The authentic jerseys go for around $260. The replica jerseys are a lot cheaper, around $120, and you can pre-order those on Black Friday as well.

To learn more about the sale of the new jerseys, you can go to royals.com/teamstore.

