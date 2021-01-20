Royals sign RHP Wade Davis to minor league deal

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Wade Davis #17 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates defeating the New York Mets to win Game Five of the 2015 World Series at Citi Field on November 1, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Kansas City Royals defeated the New York Mets with a score of 7 to 2 to win the World Series. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A familiar face is back in Kansas City as the Royals announced that RHP Wade Davis has been signed to a minor league deal by the club.

Davis was a vital piece of the Royals’ bullpen during their World Series runs in 2014 and 2015.

“After I threw the pitch I kind of froze up and had no clue what to do,” Davis said. “I didn’t know how to celebrate. I was just locked up that it actually happened.”

His 12th-inning strikeout of Wilmer Flores of the Mets sealed the first World Series title since 1985 for the Royals.

MLB.com reports he’ll make $1.25 million if makes the major league team.

The Royals traded Davis to the Cubs after the 2016 season, where he continued his dominance and made the National League All Star team in 2017. He parlayed his success into a three-year, $52 million deal with the Colorado Rockies.

He pitched well in 2018, notching 43 saves, but an injury in 2019 and a rough start to the shortened 2020 season ended his time with the Rockies.

Kansas City is looking to repeat success in signing former closers, after brining Greg Holland back in 2020, who posted a 1.91 ERA and finished the season with six saves in 28 appearances.