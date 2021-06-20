Royals wrap up the weekend with a 7-3 win over the Red Sox

Kansas City Royals’ Jarrod Dyson hits a two-RBI double in the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jarrod Dyson capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a tiebreaking, two-run double in a three-run third inning off Nathan Eovaldi, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 Sunday for their first series win in nearly three weeks.

Mike Minor (6-4) allowed two runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings for the Royals, who had lost 12 of their previous 14 games.

Whit Merrifield got his 800th major league hit in the first and hit a two-run homer in the sixth against Yacksel Ríos.

Kansas City had not won a series since taking two games from Pittsburgh on May 31 and June 1.

Eovaldi (7-4) lost his second straight decision after winning four in a row. He gave up four runs — three earned — and seven hits in four innings.

Kansas City out-hit Boston 15-11. The Red Sox stranded 10 runners and went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position as they lost for only the second time in their last six games.

With Boston leading 2-0 on Kiké Hernández’s two-run homer on an 0-2 slider in the second, first baseman Bobby Dalbec allowed Michael A. Taylor’s two-out grounder to bounce off his glove for a run-scoring error in the bottom half.

Salvador Pérez tied the score with a third-inning single for his 47th RBI, and Dyson’s double to left put the Royals ahead 4-2.

Merrifield homered in the sixth to make it 6-2. Hunter Dozier, who stopped an 0-for-21 slide with a single in the second, added an RBI single in the sixth.

Rafael Devers hit his 18th home run of the season in the eighth, a drive off Carlos Hernández.