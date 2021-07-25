Alex Gordon returns to throw first pitch from left field

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 24: Former Kansas City Royals’ Alex Gordon gestures as he is honored prior to a game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before the Kansas City Royals took on the Detroit Tigers Saturday, a familiar face and Royals legend returned to Kauffman Stadium to be celebrated and throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Outfielder Alex Gordon retired following the 2020 season after winning his second Platinum Glove and eight Gold Glove.

Before the game, Gordon and his family were celebrated for his accomplishments and impact on the Royals organization in front of fans who were unable to wave Gordon goodbye due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Royals gifted three-time All-Star with an original oil painting of his historic 9th-inning homerun in Game 1 of the 2015 World Series, tickets to the Indy 500, the Kentucky Derby and the Masters tournament.

And a handful of trips as well. pic.twitter.com/CsxuMLMOrQ — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 25, 2021

Following the celebration, Gordon took the field with catcher Salvador Perez to throw the first pitch, but he didn’t stand on the pitcher’s mound.

Instead, the 2015 World Series winner once again donned the No. 4 Royals jersey and took his familiar position at left field where a star with his number was placed on the field.

Gordon launched the ball to home plate where Perez’s glove was waiting for it. A play and feeling all too familiar to Royals fans.