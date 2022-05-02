KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Monday that outfielder Andrew Benintendi and right-handed pitcher Brad Keller have been named Royals Player and Pitcher of the Month, respectively for April.

The team says the awards are determined by local media votes.

In April, Benintendi lead the team with a .373 batting average, .419 on-base percentage, 25 hits, and 10 RBIs. Also, marked the 7th-best clip all-time by a Royal in April (min. 65 at-bats) and was the highest since Hunter Dozier hit .375 (30-for-80) in April 2019.

During the span from April 16-29, he recorded a career high tying 11-game hitting streak with a .436 batting average. During his hitting streak, Benintendi also recorded a RBI in five straight games from April 23-28, matching the longest such streak of his career, done two other times in 2021.

This is Benintendi’s third Royals Player of the Month Award since joining the club last season.

Starting pitcher Brad Keller tied for fifth-best ERA in American League posting a 2.19 ERA and only giving up six runs in 24.2 innings over four starts.

During the month, opponents held a .165 batting average as he marked the third-lowest clip among AL pitchers.

Keller recorded a team-leading three quality starts, including six shutout innings in his season debut on April 9, in which he held the Guardians to just two hits and one walk.

He made his final start of the month on April 28 at the White Sox and pitched 7 innings for the second time this season, facing just one over the minimum with the help of a pair of double plays.

This is Keller’s seventh Pitcher of the Month Award, one behind Zack Greinke and Joakim Soria (8 each) for the most since the honor was first introduced in 1995.