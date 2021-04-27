Another thousand: Royals catcher Salvador Perez plays in 1,000th game

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 26: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers is tagged out at home by Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals during the bottom of the third inning at Comerica Park on April 26, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DETROIT — Two weeks after batting his 1,000th hit for the Kansas City Royals, catcher Salvador Perez played in his 1,000th career game Monday night.

The five-time Golden Glover winner has had an impactful start to his 2021 campaign and is a big reason the Royals are positioned first in their division and boast the best record in the league.

Another milestone reached!



Salvy is the 13th player in #Royals franchise history to reach the 1,000 career games mark and is one of just six active catchers in @MLB to eclipse 1,000.



Congratulations, Salvy!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/V4kjxdyC3B — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 26, 2021

Perez debuted for the Royals on August 10, 2011 against the Tampa Bay Rays. He was an integral part of the club’s 2014 World Series run and 2015 World Series victory.

The 30-year-old Venezuelan became the 13th Royal to reach the milestone and is the sixth active catcher in that territory alongside Yadier Molina (2,043), Kurt Suzuki (1,523), Buster Posey (1,272), Jonathan Lucroy (1,208) and Alex Avila (1,022).

In franchise history, Perez sits 166 games behind the top 10 spot currently held by Billy Butler. The all-time leader is unsurprisingly George Brett with 2,707 appearances.

Perez left his 1,000th career game in the sixth inning with a thumb injury and the team has listed him as day-to-day.

Two other Royals have reached a 1,000 milestone this season. Carlos Santana became the fourth active player to be walked 1,000 times and Danny Duffy became the sixth Royals pitcher to record 1,000 strikeouts.

At 14-7, the Royals have their best record through 21 games since the 2015 season that ended with the World Series trophy returning to Kansas City after 30 years.