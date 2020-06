Texas A&M Pitcher Asa Lacy was selected 4th overall by the Kansas City Royals in Wednesday Night’s Major League Baseball Draft.

Lacy established himself as a dominant starter in his three years in College Station. In three seasons the Kerrville native amassed 14 wins and just five losses with a 2.07 ERA.

He was off to a torrid start in 2020 winning his three of his four starts and striking out nearly two batters per inning in 24 Innings of work.