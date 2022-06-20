KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cord-cutting fans of the Kansas City Royals and four other MLB teams are getting a new way to get out of local blackouts.

On Thursday, Bally Sports+ will be available for cable-less viewers to stream local MLB games in Detroit, Kansas City, Miami, Milwaukee and Tampa.

The new local streaming sports service allows viewers to watch local baseball games at $20 per month or $190 per year.

The premiere is a soft launch as Sinclair, which owns Bally Sports, plans to release the service out nationwide in around three months.

Viewers can sign up on Bally’s website.

The Royals are off on Thursday but will host the Oakland A’s on Friday.

