HOUSTON — Despite being the subject of trade rumors, Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi’s consistency led the team to a win Wednesday night against the Houston Astros.

The Royals have struggled to hold on to early leads the past few games, but on Wednesday, they were able to finish the game off for a 7-4 win thanks to Benintendi’s RBI-single in the ninth inning, followed by a subsequent scored run off an MJ Melendez single.

Benintendi leads the Royals with 94 hits and a .316 batting average this season. His 94 hits and batting average are tied for sixth in the league.

Wednesday was Benintendi’s 28th birthday and with free agency on the horizon, the former Boston Red Sox outfielder is focused on playing his best baseball.

“Finally, I think I’m putting everything together that I’ve learned the past few years,” Benintendi said. “Learned a lot last year, incorporating it into my swing this year. I’m using my legs a lot better this year than I think I ever have.

While he only has three homeruns this season, Benintendi’s on-base-percentage leads the club at .387.

Benintendi’s consistency has helped the Royals stay competitive despite a struggling record.

“We joke around, it’s just a walk and two hits every game for him,” Hunter Dozier said. “He’s been doing it every day.”

Trade rumors show an interest from the Toronto Blue Jays for the Golden Glover, but nothing is for certain with the trade deadline around the corner on August 2.

Benintendi and the Royals take on the Astros one more time on Thursday afternoon in hopes of tying the four-game series at two-a-piece at 1:10 p.m.