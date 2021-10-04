Bobby Baseball: Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. named 2021 Minor League Player of the Year

DENVER, CO – JULY 11: Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of American League Futures Team stretches before a game against the National League Futures Team at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals minor league prospect Bobby Witt Jr. is Baseball America’s 2021 Minor League Player of the Year.

The 21-year-old climbed his way through AA and AAA ranks this season, impressing with his hitting and composure.

With the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Witt Jr. hit 16 homeruns, 51 RBIs, a .295 batting average and a .570 slugging percentage.

In AAA for the Omaha Storm Chasers, he hit 17 homeruns, 46 RBIs, a .285 batting average and a .520 slugging percentage.

The former first overall pick was named to the All-Star Futures game over the summer.

“He is a complete player,” Omaha manager Brian Poldberg told Baseball America. “He can hit for power. He can hit for average. He can steal bases. He can play shortstop. Most of the young guys who we get now think the game owes them. And he plays it like he owes the game.”