Bobby Witt Jr. and Jackson Kowar win Royals minor league awards

Kansas City Royals player Bobby Witt Jr. run to first base during an alternate training site baseball game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have awarded two promising prospects within the organization with the top awards for minor leaguers.

Bobby Witt Jr. is the George Brett Hitter of the Year and Jackson Kowar is the Paul Splittorff Pitcher of the Year.

Witt Jr. spent the 2021 season with AA side Northwest Arkansas and AAA side Omaha.

He leads the minors with 71 extra base hits, and is second in RBI (94) and third in homeruns (32).

Kowar spent one month in Major League Baseball before going back to Omaha in AA.

He has the fifth most strikeouts among all triple-A pitchers.