KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have made some positive history this season.

While the team is on the verge of setting a new franchise record for losses in a season, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has been the brightest spot on the team.

On Friday night, Witt became the first player in Royals history to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in one season. He’s also one stolen base away from a 30-50 season.

Witt is also the first player in the history of baseball to have 30 homers, 10 triples, and 45 steals in a season.

Witt’s homerun put a cap on a 12-5 Royals win over the New York Yankees to begin their last series of the season.

“It’s an honor, and I feel like it’s just setting a standard just got to keep going out there, just keep trying to help the team win,” Witt said after the game.

The 23-year-old is also the fifth player in MLB history with 30-40 at 23 years or younger.