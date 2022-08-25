KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. is enjoying a stellar rookie season and is within arms reach of joining a list of some of the top players in the league.

Witt blasted his 18th homerun of the season Wednesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks to regain the team lead for the season.

The 22-year-old is now two homeruns away from becoming the ninth player to hit 20 homeruns and steal 20 bases at that age or younger.

Mike Trout – 2012

Jason Heyward – 2012

Mike Trout – 2013

Manny Machado – 2015

Andrew Benintendi – 2017

Ronald Acuña Jr. – 2019

Fernando Tatis Jr. – 2021

Julio Rodriguez – 2022

Witt currently sits at 24 stolen bases.

“Just trying to put the barrel on the ball,” Witt said. “I’ve been working through some things. Just trying to get back to being comfortable, getting back to being myself and go have fun.”

In his last six games, Witt has 7 hits, six of which have gone for extra bases, as well as three homeruns and 7 RBIs.

Witt has battled through injuries and has made midseason adjustments during slow stretches as he continues to grow his game.

“You learn off the bad things and build off that. This is a game of adjustments,” Witt said. “You got to learn how to fail and learn how to learn from failing, too, so I think that’s the biggest thing for me.”

The Royals host the San Diego Padres for a three game series starting on Friday, August 26 at 7:10 p.m.